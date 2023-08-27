Golf Excellence: August Mug of Mugs tournament ends with class

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course witnessed a showcase of golfing prowess talent on Saturday yesterday, as the prestigious Serena 63 Golf Series presented the August Mug of Mugs tournament. This golfing event, supported by I&M Bank, has been a highlight since its inception in March, providing both participants and enthusiasts with a remarkable opportunity to partake in a day of golfing excellence, complete with enticing prizes and giveaways.