GOLF: Allan Muhereza wins Entebbe open tournament

The MTN monthly mug took place at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Golf Club. As 151 golfers graced the function Handcup 7’s Allan Muhereza took the day with 68 scores, a 3 under par. Entebbe golf club says the mtn monthly mugs have created room for new golfers to showcase on the course.