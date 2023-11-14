Golden season: it’s time to collect prizes with 1xBet promo!

Autumn has come, and all the fun begins in European football! The intrigue twists in the national championships, while the group stage matches start in the Champions League. Watch exciting struggles on the Old World pitches and win money thanks to your football erudition.

The reliable bookmaker 1xBet invites sports fans to participate in the Golden Season promo and get pleasant cash bonuses. Start betting on any sporting event between November 1 and December 24 to become richer.

To take part in the promo, you need to:

1. Login or register on the 1xBet site or app

2. Log in to your account on the site/app and agree to participate in bonus promos

3. Click the Take Part button on the promo page

Advertisement

4. Bet at least $2 on any sporting events

5. Receive promo tickets.

For each $2 bet, a player receives 1 ticket to further participate in the prize draw. The bigger the bet, the more tickets and chances to win. Want 100 tickets? No problem - just bet over $50 and be one of the draw favorites.

Hundreds of players will receive money and bonus points at the end of the promotion, and the draw is divided into two stages. The first will be held on the promo page on November 29. The bookmaker will randomly select winners from the tickets received between November 1 and November 26. Big money is at stake: according to the drawing results, 12 winners will win $1,000, and 24 lucky players will become richer by $500. Another 120 participants receive 100 bonus points to play on the 1xBet platform.

The second draw will be held on December 27 among the tickets received between November 27 and December 24. This time, 12 winners receive $2,000, 60 players get $200 richer, and 120 participants will again receive 100 bonus points.

Take your chance and collect the entire crop of golden season prizes!

ADVERTORIAL