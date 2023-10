Godfrey Nsubuga wins Uganda amateur Golf Open Championship with record score

Godfrey Nsubuga registered a record score of 275 stokes-13 under per at the Uganda Golf Course in Kitante to lift his maiden Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship. Nsubuga showed intent to win right from Wednesday when he set the pace with a 7-under-par score of 65 as the defending champion Andrew Sekibejja struggled at 10 over par.