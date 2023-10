Godfrey Nsubuga leads with a 10 under score in JW Uganda Golf Open

Godfrey Nsubuga kept his shot at 10 under par after day two to maintain his lead of the Uganda golf Open at the 72-par Kitante Golf course. Nsubuga, who made a blistering start yesterday when he shot 7 under par, shot 3 under today to stretch his lead from the chasing pack. Ibrahim Bagalana is in 2nd place having shot 4 under par while Joseph Cwinyai is in 3rd place with a par level so far.