Gazelles off to a Germany training camp

Uganda women's basketball team the Gazelles are headed to Germany for a high-performance training camp in Frankfurt from July 15th to 25th. The training camp is part of preparations for the 2025 Federation of International Basketball Association Women's AfroBasket Qualifiers scheduled for February 2025. The team heads out with Jane Asinde as captain. Asinde replaces Flavia Oketcho