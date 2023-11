Futsal league kicks off with thrilling opening match

The highly anticipated BetPawa Futsal League commenced last evening at the Futsal Arena in Old Kampala, with Edgar Youth defeating Aidenal 5-3 in the opening game. The new season is marked by enthusiasm after BetPawa invested 128 million for the title naming rights. Hamza Jjunju, Chairperson of the Futsal Association of Uganda, expressed gratitude for the welcomed sponsorship boost.