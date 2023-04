FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE :Relegation battle remains tight among five teams

In the FUFA Women Super League, Asubo Gafford and Makerere University remain in the relegation battle despite settling for a one all draw in one of the games played today at the Kampala Quality grounds.Apparently just two points separate the fifth placed Lady Doves with bottom placed Olila High High School with the relegation battle set to be decided this Sunday.