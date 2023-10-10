FUFA WOMEN'S SUPER LEAGUE: Uganda Martyrs to face Kampala Queens in opener

The FUFA Women Super League is set to kick off this weekend with five fixtures set to be played at five different stadiums across the country.In one of the exciting fixtures, Uganda Martyrs Women football club will take on defending champions Kampala Queens in the season opener on Sunday at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.Ahead of the new season, the club has unveiled eight new players and head coach, Rogers Nkugwa who returns to the club for his second stint.