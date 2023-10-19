Fufa women football symposium: Advancing football quality, empowering stakeholders

This year's Fufa Women Football Symposium agenda will mainly focus on improving and developing the quality of football on the field as well as benefiting the different stakeholders involved in the sport. This conference is due on November 29 at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. Different women in sports will also use the conference platform to celebrate their achievements as well as find ways of solving challenges faced.