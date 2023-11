FUFA WOMEN FOOTBALL LEAGUE:Kawempe Muslim seek to maintain lead in Luzira

Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club aims to strengthen their position as the leaders of the FUFA Women Super League table when they play against She Maroons at the Uganda Prisons grounds in Luzira tomorrow. This is part of the ongoing action in the FUFA Women Super League, with matches being held at five different venues across the country this weekend.