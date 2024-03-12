FUFA prepares for 2027 Africa Nations finals

The Federation of Uganda Football Association has embarked on an initiative to sensitize the football fraternity about their expectations ahead of the 2027 Africa Nations Finals, which will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Federation executive member Samuel Mpiima says federation officials will traverse the country this year to prepare football stakeholders to position their services ahead of the tournament. This comes as Mpiima visited Mpigi district on his first trip, which will see him traverse the entire Uganda region.