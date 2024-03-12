Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Fund your malaria fight, donors tell Uganda
  • 2 National State lines up 92 witnesses in Bugiri Shs1.2b fraud case
  • 3 National Low smartphone uptake affecting digital transformation agenda – UCC
  • 4 National Court sentences Busongora cultural leader, Kashagama
  • 5 National NRM national register update starts Wednesday