FUFA moves to end hooliganism in the sport

The Grade Two Magistrate Court in Matugga has remanded two Express Football Club fans until the 28th of November after they appeared in court on charges of assaulting and causing bodily harm to football referee Fahad Sekayumba. Sekayumba is said to have been attacked by a group of Express FC fans last month while on his way home after officiating a Uganda Premier League game between UPDF and Express Football Club at the Bombo army playgrounds.