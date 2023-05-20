FUFA Handover Joint Bid Proposal

The federation of Uganda football Association ‘FUFA’ have handed over the East Africa joint bid dubbed PAMOJA BID that Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will submit to CAF headquarters in Cairo before the May 23rd deadline. The pamoja bid will compete against others from Algeria , Egypt and Botswana. Apparently Kenya are still facing a FIFA suspension which is believed might jeopardise the pamoja bid.The same copy of the bid was also presented to the speaker of the parliament of Uganda, the presidents of Kenya and Tanzania.