FUFA Drum returns with new format, defending Champions West Nile Province drawn in Group C

The fourth edition of the FUFA drum returns next month with a new playing format that will see the last eight teams of the previous season start with preliminary games before entering the main draw. Meanwhile defending Champions, West Nile Province have been drawn in Group C alongside Bugisu and the team that will win the preliminary game between Busoga and Karamoja at the main draw held today. Unlike in the previous editions, this year's final will be a one-leg affair as the FUFA drum committee chairperson Rodgers Byamukama narrates.