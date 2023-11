Fort Poral City petition Museveni over Buhinga stadium

The community in Fort Portal City is intensifying its efforts to press the government, submitting a petition to the President of Uganda. The petition aims to draw attention to the construction of Buhinga Stadium as one of the 2027 Afcon hosting venues for Uganda. This action comes in response to the construction of the stadium stalling in 2020, with no updates provided to the community regarding the way forward.