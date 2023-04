Former KCCA captain takes over as interim coach

KCCA Football Club has given their former captain Jackson Mayanja an interim mandate to coach the team for the remaining part of the season following the resignation of long-serving coach Morley Byekwaso last weekend. Now Mayanja who will officially take to the dugouts on Sunday in his sides league fixture against rivals Sports Club Villa says the team only needs encouragement and mindset correction to return to their winning ways.