Former Cranes captain, Hassan Wasswa urges Mbale heroes to revive the good times

Former Cranes Captain Hassan Wasswa has urged Mbale Heroes to bring back the glory days of football to the City. Speaking at a function where former Cranes players got together to donate mama kits to women of Mbale, Wasswa called on the club to ensure they bring back the football that had tapped into the passion of the City in the 90s.