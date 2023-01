FOOTBALL : West Nile win fufa drum 3-2 on aggregate

In football, the West Nile Region has today beaten Lango by 3-2 on aggregate to win the Fufa Drum trophy. Today's game finished a 2-1 win for Lango province. However, the first leg had seen West Nile win by 2-0. The result means that West Nile wins with an aggregate of 3-2 at the Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City. In the first game, Defender Rashid Toha and striker Fred Amaku were on target.