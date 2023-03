FOOTBALL: Vipers SC unveils Alex Isabirye as new coach

Vipers SC have unveiled Alex Isabirye as their new coach to replace the sacked Bianchi Beto. Under Bianchi, Vipers had a miserable run of 7 games with no win in 90 minutes. Isabirye is the 10th coach of the revolving coaches' door at the Kitende-based club. He will be tasked with breathing life into a lethargic Vipers that lies 7 points behind leaders KCCA FC in the leg and have put in an insipid display in the CAF Champions League.