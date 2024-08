FOOTBALL: Ssingo defeat Kyaggwe by 1-0 in Masaza cup

In local football, Ssingo County defeated Kyaggwe FC by 1-0 in a masala cup tournament at Bishop's Secondary School, Mukono to consolidate their position at the top of the Muganzilwazza group. Simon Peter Mugerwa, the head Coach for Ssingo says this has brightened their chances of keeping the trophy while Micdad Mulamira the manager of Kyaggwe FC says they still stand a chance of getting to the next level of these games.