FOOTBALL : How Onduparaka plots rise from the floor

Onduparaka, a one-time pride of West Nile, has fallen on tough times. This season, the caterpillars are deep in the mire of relegation. Following last evening's 2-0 defeat at home to URA, Onduparaka sits at the bottom of the Uganda Premier League table. We spoke to patron Bernard Atiku and a few fans to find out how the situation can be salvaged.