Floods displace thousands in Central Somalia, worsening humanitarian crisis

Thousands have fled their homes and villages in central Somalia after the River Shabelle burst its banks in Beledweyne. The floods follow heavy rains that hit the area, flashing floods have caused havoc in several towns and villages. This forced thousands of people to abandon their homes, in central Somalia. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the rains have brought some relief to areas of the country, suffering from the worst drought in four decades. But the UN's humanitarian response agency OCHA warned of an increase in diseases such as cholera as living conditions likely deteriorate.