Fifty Ugandans flagged off to Kenya for Nairobi cycling race

Over two thousand and five hundred cyclists, including 50 from Uganda, will participate in this year's Jubilee Grand Nairobi Bike Race scheduled for this Sunday. This marks the second time Uganda will be participating in the championship. Team Uganda, which departs the country tonight for Nairobi, is sponsored by Jubilee Insurance to the tune of 15 million shillings.