FEASSA GAMES: Uganda schools win 16 golds to secure regional title

Uganda has won a third consecutive title in the East Africa Secondary School games after amassing 16 Gold medals out of 24 in Huye Rwanda. This is the 20th edition of the games climaxed today evening with Uganda winning five gold medals in the last events of the games. Buddo Secondary School won both 3 on 3 and 5 on five boys' basketball as St Marys Kitende brought home gold in boys' football and netball, 5 on 5, and 3 on 3 basketball.