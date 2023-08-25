FEASSA GAMES: St Noah and Kitende girls to play in basketball semi-finals

Uganda's St Noah Girls school Zana and St Mary's Kitende will play in the girls' five on five basketball semi-finals of this year's East Africa Secondary School against teams representing hosts Rwanda tomorrow with hope that they will be second time lucky and meet again in the final due on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nabisunsa girls who failed to emerge out of the five-on-five group games will now turn their focus on wining silver in the three-on-three basketball finals tomorrow.