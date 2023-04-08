Express beats Bul by 2-1 in Premier League

Sports club Villa winning surge continued at the Wakisha grounds the home of the Wakiso Giants with a 3-1 walloping of their hosts. Sharif Kimbowa put the Purple Sharks in the lead early in the first half before Umar Lutalo equalised and Charles Bbale added the icing to the cake with two perfect strikes. In Jinja struggling BUL FC suffered a 2-1 loss to visiting Express FC. The loss, however, prompted BUL FC fans to go up in arms demanding the club management restructure the technical team.