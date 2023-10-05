Eva Magara takes lead in Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open

Veteran Golfer, Eva Magara, has shot into the lead of the fifth edition of the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open after grossing 75 at the par 72 Kitante Golf Course in Kampala. Magara who is aiming to win her first Ladies Open title leads defending Champion Peace Kabasweke by one and third-placed Resty Nalutaya by three strokes. The three-day championship was officially teed off this morning by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa who called on the corporate companies to increase their sponsorship for national sports events.