Eritine Sports complex launches to boost Uganda's sports development

A new state-of-the-art sports complex has been launched in Najeera, a Kampala city suburb, to address the dire need for sports facilities in the country and nurture talents in various disciplines. Joaneeter Nattabi Bugembe, the proprietor of Eritine Sports Complex, states that her motivation was to contribute to Uganda's sports development. The five-billion-shilling complex, featuring a six-lane swimming pool, squash and table tennis courts, and a fitness gym, was officially launched by the Bishop of Mukono Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Enos Kagodo.