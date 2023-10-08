Entebbe schools games: Bethel convent top games

Bethel Covenant School in Bwebajja clinched victory in football, basketball, and netball, securing the top position at this year's Taibah Schools Independence Tournament, which concluded this evening. Meanwhile, Exodus High School's girls' team took the top spot in basketball, and Victorian College walked away with the gold medal in volleyball. Launched in 2018, this tournament aims to foster collaboration and camaraderie among schools in the Bwebajja-Mpala Community, while also shining a spotlight on emerging talents.