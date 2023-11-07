Entebbe Lakers aim for series C top spot with new home ground

Entebbe Lakers Volleyball Club is determined to clinch the top spot in the Series C men's volleyball league, with the goal of qualifying for Series B next season as part of their journey towards competing in the national volleyball league top tier. Currently, the club is positioned third on the Series C log, trailing St Charles and Beeline Volleyball Club by twelve points. With the acquisition of a new home ground at Nkumba University, both management and players expressed confidence in the club's progress.