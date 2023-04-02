Eight schools compete in fencing tournament with over 150 participants

The fencing athletes' national camp championships have been launched at Elite secondary school in Bwebajja, Kajjansi in the Wakiso district. Over 150 participants from 8 schools are taking part in the sport and the camp will also see participants train on new game improvements for five days. The competition is slated to start on 6th April. UFA secretary Joan Adong says the National Council of Sports has officially taken over the running of the sport as the association has been faced with challenges that include funding, which has hindered the calendar activities of the sport.