EA JUDICIAL CONFERENCE: Delegates discuss issues affecting courts and court users

Members of The east African Community Council of ministers have said there is a need to amend the treaty to include judges from new members like DRC and South Sudan to the East African Court of Justice. Ezekiel Nibigira, the chairperson of the Council expressed the need to domesticate the treaty among member states to avoid making decisions that cannot be implemented. Uganda's first deputy prime minister and minister for east African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga says the council will meet soon.