Don’t miss 2023 CAF Women's Champions League main intrigue

Who will challenge the favorite duo? The third CAF Women's Champions League will occur from November 5 to 19 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Women's football development

Women's football is growing in popularity and winning new fans in Africa and worldwide. In the summer of 2022, the Women's African Cup of Nations took place in Morocco which was broadcast by channels from more than 60 countries. The tournament attracted much attention, and the continent's four best teams - South Africa (CAN winner), Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria - played in the 2023 World Cup.





At the World Cup, the only African team that failed to make it to the playoffs was Zambia. The South African national team lost 1/8 to the Netherlands (0-2), Morocco could not find arguments against France (0-4), and Nigeria only missed out on England, the future finalist of the tournament, in a penalty shootout.





The standard of women's football on the continent grows yearly, and the prestigious CAF WCL tournament provides great opportunities for African footballers to progress and perform at the highest level.





Participants and format





Eight teams will take part in the CAF WCL finals. Athletico Abidjan received a quota as the tournament host, and Moroccan AS FAR - thanks to their victory in the last edition. SC Casablanca (Morocco), JKT Queens (Tanzania), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Ampem Darkoa (Ghana), Huracanes FC (Equatorial Guinea) and AS Mande (Mali) proved their strength in the qualifying round of the tournament, finishing top in their respective qualifying zones.





As a result of the draw, the participants were divided into two groups. Quartet A included Athletico Abidjan, SC Casablanca, JKT Queens and Mamelodi Sundowns, while Group B included AS FAR, Ampem Darkoa, Huracanes FC and AS Mande. In the group stage, each team will play one match with each of the opponents, and then the two best representatives of each quartet will play in the semi-finals. Africa's top team will be crowned in the final match on November 19, with the losers battling it out for third place the day before.





CAF Women's Champions League Favorites





AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns are considered the tournament favorites. Both teams have already won the CAF WCL and are the only ones among all participants playing in the final part of the tournament for the third time in a row.





Morocco has positioned itself as a leader in continental women's football and is investing heavily in its development. AS FAR won its tenth domestic trophy in April and is now preparing to defend its African title.





Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the previous two tournament finals. In 2021, the team confidently beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final, but last season, it lost to AS FAR 0-4 and is probably dreaming of revenge. South Africa's women's players easily qualified in their qualifying zone, scoring 21 goals in 5 matches and heading into the group stage in excellent form.

Will the main favorites be able to confirm their ambitions, or will new stars write a new page in Africa's most prestigious club tournament?

