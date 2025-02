CRICKET: Uganda wraps up against Tanzania tomorrow

Uganda Cricket Cranes will look to wrap up the second of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B in Hong Kong with a win when they face Tanzania tomorrow morning. Uganda is so far unbeaten at the tourney and heads into the final game of the Hong Kong leg confident. Tanzania is winless so far in the competition which is a qualification path to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup that will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.