Cricket U19 Cranes head to Dar Es Salaam for World Cup qualifiers

The Cricket Baby Cranes, head to Dar Es Salaam for the U19 World Cup qualifiers seeking a record back-to-back appearance at the global showpiece. With only one World Cup slot available from the competition that runs from 21st to 31st July, Uganda will be looking to go past Namibia which they face in the opener on Sunday as well as hosts Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Kenya. The 2024 ICC U19 World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka.