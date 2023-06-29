Cricket Cranes to begin training on Monday

Uganda Men's Cricket National team, the Cricket Cranes will head back into Camp this Monday to prepare for the Castle Light T20 Series against Namibia. Once again head coach Lawrence Mahatlane will be looking to guide the side to a back to back victories after clinching the inaugural Continent T20 tournament held in Nairobi. The South African tactician has been in the cricket cranes dugout for the last two and half years and now he takes us through the journey.