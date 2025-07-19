Cricket Cranes edge UAE by 6 runs for second win in Pearl of Africa tournament

The Uganda Cricket Cranes registered their second win at the Pearl of Africa tournament in Entebbe by beating the United Arab Emirates by 6 runs. The Cricket Cranes won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a total score of 126 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Ragaav Dvaani scored 44 runs off 42 balls, while Shridep Mangela contributed 39 runs off 38 balls. In the second innings, the United Arab Emirates were restricted to 120 runs by the Cranes, with captain Juma Miyagi taking 3 wickets from 4 overs.