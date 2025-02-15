Cricket Cranes defeat Tanzania to top ICC Challenge League B

Uganda Cricket Cranes beat Tanzania to finish the second leg of the ICC Challenge League B in Hong Kong unbeaten. Tanzania won the toss and chose to bat first, and the strategy seemed to work as they bowled the Cricket Cranes out for 148 runs in 41 overs. In the second innings, the Cricket Cranes showcased their batting strength and bowled out Tanzania for 89 runs in 29 overs, securing a 59-run victory. Juma Miyaji was named Man of the Match after taking six wickets from 17 deliveries. Uganda ends the second round of the 2027 World Cup 50-Over Qualifiers at the top with 18 points, ahead of the third and final round.