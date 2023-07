Crested Cranes seek victory in second leg to advance in Women's Football Olympic Qualifier

The Crested Cranes conducted a recovery training session in Kigali today morning following their 3-all draw against Rwanda in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Football Olympic qualifier. Uganda looks to win the second leg of the encounter due this forthcoming Sunday at the same stadium, to advance to the second round of the qualifiers. Noah Walakira has more details.