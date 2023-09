Crested Cranes face 2-1 defeat to Algeria in AWCON Qualifier

The Uganda women’s National Football team known as the Crested Cranes suffered a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in the first leg of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru. The Crested Cranes will look to overturn this defeat next week on Wednesday in Algiers in the second leg to qualify for the next second round.