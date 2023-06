Cranes lose 1-0 to DRC in a friendly game

Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic Micho is insisting the national side succeeded in achieving their strategic targets despite losing 1-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly played in Douala, Cameroun, last evening. The Cranes used the game as a tune up for Sunday’s crunch Afcon Qualifier fixture against Algeria.