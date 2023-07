CORPORATE LEAGUE: Roofings wins in volleyball, I&M Bank win in Football

Roofings group has eliminated Centenary Bank after a 2-0 points victory to qualify for the Corporate League Volleyball finals due next month at MUBS Arena in Nakawa. Elsewhere in football, I&M Bank beat National Water by 2-0 before playing out to a goalless draw with Civil Aviation Authority in some of the fixtures that climaxed the seventh outing of the Corporate League.