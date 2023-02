CORPORATE LEAGUE: MTN Uganda thrash Nile breweries 3-0

The 21st edition of the Corporate league kicked off today with over 84 companies taking part in football. In some of the games played today, MTN Uganda thrashed Nile Breweries 3-0, while I&M Bank beat Platinum Credit 2-0 to register the three crucial points. The second outing of the league will take place next month on the 26th at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.