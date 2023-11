Corporate League: Centenary bank, I&M bank play out to a goalless draw

Centenary Bank and I&M Bank played out to a goalless draw before the latter lost 2-0 to Buganda Land board in some of the football fixtures that climaxed the 2023 season of the corporate League last evening at Mubs grounds in Nakawa. The results marked the end of the road for the two companies in this year’s corporate league.