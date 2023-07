Coach Antuna clarifies on Claire Lamunu’s inclusion

National Women’s basketball team coach, Alberto Antuna has given clarification regarding Claire Lamunu’s status ahead of the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda starting the 28th July this month. Lamunu is among the players that were named by the Spaniard on the 12 team final squad but is yet to arrive in the country for the preparations.