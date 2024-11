City Oilers set for 2024 Basketball Africa League qualifiers in Kenya

Local basketball league champions, City Oilers, are set to depart for Kenya next week on Tuesday to participate in the 2024 Basketball Africa League Qualifiers, which are set to tip off next Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya. This comes after the Federation of International Basketball once again changed the venue and dates for the tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin at the start of this month in South Africa.