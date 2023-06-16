City Oilers prepare to face Namuwongo Blazers

In a highly anticipated showdown, the reigning champions, City Oilers, are set to collide with the formidable Namuwongo Blazers in the mouth-watering opening game of the second round of the National Basketball League. The thrilling matchup will take place on Friday at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo, marking the much-awaited return of the league. Both teams concluded the first round with remarkable 9-2 records, but it's the FUBA Division One winner, Namuwongo Blazers, who currently claim the top spot on the leaderboard. Adding to the intensity, their previous encounter two months ago ended with a nail-biting 57-51 victory in favor of Nam Blazers.