City Oilers’ Odeke among six athletes honored by Real Star Sports Agency

Titus Odeke of City Oilers was among the six athletes recognized today by the real star sports agency, following their impressive display in different sports disciplines last month. Odeke beat off competition from his teammates Fayed Bbaale and Tonny Drilebba after helping their side, City Oilers qualify for season four of the basketball Africa League due next year in Rwanda. Other athletes who were honored include Nelson Senkatuuka in football, Peace Lekuru of Lady Rugby Cranes, Brian Masaba of Cricket cranes, and Muzamir Semuddu in boxing.