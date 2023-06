City Oilers beat Namuwongo Blazers 72-52

Reigning champions, City Oilers have extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in the National Basketball League following a 72 to 52 points victory over Namuwongo Blazers in the second-round opener played last evening at the indoor stadium in Lugogo. Tonny Drileba becomes the first player to produce a triple-double this season.